Best and Worst of SummerSlam

SummerSlam was a mixed bag filled with bests and worsts

SummerSlam is the second biggest show of the year, and it was absolutely packed with action to the limit. So much so, that one may actually say that the show was way too packed with wrestling. My first reaction after the conclusion of the show is a sense of relief after 6 long, tiring hours. Yet, it wasn't a terrible show at all.

In fact, if anything, it was a very eventful show. As always, I shall attempt to separate the good from the bad, for your reading pleasure. Leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the show overall.

Did it live up to your expectations at all? Did you think it measured up to or compared to the action packed TakeOver event we witnessed yesterday?

There are my thoughts about the show from Brooklyn!

#1 Best: A full time Universal Champion

I know a lot of you will disagree with me here, so bring on the brickbats

I know that Roman Reigns isn't liked by a large number of our readers. And therefore when I classify his win as a best, I know a lot of you may be a little upset. But I think putting the belt on him was the right move. At least, we'll get to see The Universal Championship on RAW, every single week.

And this is important because Ronda Rousey may not be on RAW every week. Therefore, to not have two of the top championships on the flagship show would have been a real shame. Reigns will portray a fighting champion and it will actually help some of the overlooked talent in the roster regain their shine once again.

The match itself wasn't my favourite. But I certainly don't mind the conclusion at all.

It's better than Brock Lesnar not showing up for months and months!

