Best and Worst of WWE Super Show-Down

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

What a destructive show Super Show-Down was!

Where do I even begin with Super Show-Down? To be honest, I wouldn't necessarily call it a bad show, and I daresay it was a better international show than The Greatest Royal Rumble was. But there was a lot about the show that I did not care for too much. Which is why some of the events will enter the 'Best' column and the other half will be dubbed 'Worst'.

The crowd in Melbourne was hot for a lot of the events, so that was a plus. They were also surprisingly quiet for some of the matches that I would have assumed they would be vocal for. The Australian crowd was not easy to read.

Anyway, I would love to hear your take on this special WWE event. Did you think it was worth your time and the $9.99 you spent to watch it?

Leave your review in the comments section below.

#1 Best: The one and only title change

Buddy Murphy's victory was the best part of the show, in my opinion

Let me be honest and confess that I do not watch 205 Live. The best compliment that I can confer upon this match is that it convinced me to start watching the show. It was the perfect stage for a title change, especially if Buddy Murphy was going to win the big prize. And both Murphy and Alexander brought their A Game.

Both men knew that the main roster superstars would be afforded many other similar opportunities down the line. But for these two, it was a make or break moment. So they just stepped through the curtain and stole the show.S

Some of you may say that the show felt unimportant because there weren't enough title changes. I daresay that this one title change was just perfect, all things considered.

Congratulations to Buddy Murphy!

