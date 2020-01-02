Best and worst of the first AEW Dynamite of 2020: WCW icon helps Cody win, Major technical botches

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

This week's episode had a lot more good than bad

There was a lot about this week's episode of AEW Dynamite that was good. I thought it was a great way to start the year and the focus on a clean slate, that JR and Excalibur stressed upon was felt quite intensely beyond pro wrestling storylines.

Even though AEW had started with a lot of momentum, by the time the weekly shows kicked in a lot of flaws in their game were exposed. I think the best thing about All Elite Wrestling is that they took stock of what the internet was saying and changed up their game, which reflected on this week's show in a big manner.

That said, there are so many little things that AEW needs to iron out before it's even in the same ballpark as WWE, in my personal opinion. There are so many things about WWE that we take for granted and we see AEW falter in that regard.

In any case, here's my best and worst of AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: MJF's crowd control

MJF is such a master of the microphone that it is easy to forget how young the man is. Not only did he list off all of the stipulations for his match against Cody in a very entertaining manner, but he also insulted the crowd in attendance while doing the same.

I find it very interesting that the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and Wardlow will be inside a steel cage. I mean the situation right now is that Cody Rhodes has to accept the match, but when has a match ever been teased with the top babyface of the company turning it down thereafter?

The Cody vs. MJF rivalry is the coolest thing in AEW at this time, and I'm very curious to see where it leads.

1 / 6 NEXT