Best and Worst of the New Day's 3rd SD Live tag team title reign

The New Day's 3rd reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships ended when they lost to the Bar in a title match on SmackDown 1000

The New Day, a three-man faction comprising Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are one of the most successful teams in the tag team division. They hold the record for the longest tag team title reign in the history of the wrestling promotion. Originally, a part of RAW after the brand split the New Day shifted to Shane McMahon’s show as a part of the Superstar Shake-up in 2017 and captured the tag team titles in no time.

The New Day won their third SD Live tag team championships when they defeated the Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) in a No DQ match on SmackDown Live. Their reign lasted 56 days before the team of Sheamus and Cesaro won the titles with an aid from the world’s largest athlete, Big Show on SmackDown 1000.

In this article, I will analyze the best and worst moments of the trio’s reign at the helm of the division-

#1 Best - Their match against the Bludgeon Brothers

The two teams put on the performance of a lifetime in their title match on SD Live

Around August 2018, no team on the blue brand could step up to the Bludgeon Brothers. WWE Creative booked Harper and Rowan as an invincible unit, however, a real life injury to Erick Rowan forced the writers to alter their plans.

After retaining the titles via disqualification at WWE SummerSlam 2017, the Bludgeon Brothers defended their crown against the New Day in a no DQ match. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston represented the New Day in the extreme match-up. The Unicorns displayed some incredible moves as they put on a tough fight for the two giants. Rowan worked the match despite being injured yet took huge bumps especially the one where he crashed himself into the barricade in the closing moments of the match.

Xavier hit a picture perfect elbow drop to Luke Harper through the table to win the match and the titles for the New Day.

