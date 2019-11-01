Best and worst of WWE Crown Jewel- Women make history, Big mistake with The Fiend

Riju Dasgupta
01 Nov 2019, 03:18 IST

One of the greatest moments in the history of WWE

I thought Crown Jewel was a good show, to be very honest. I know that Saudi Arabian WWE shows have not been very good in the past, but Crown Jewel was certainly a very strong show from start to finish.

History was made, the right people went over, and overall, I would have to say that most people in attendance got their money's worth. Of course, not everyone is going to be happy with everything, so if you disagree with me, leave a comment and let me know what you felt.

How crazy is it that in a matter of mere hours, there will be a SmackDown taping halfway around the world? I'm exhausted at the thought of writing about it, while the Superstars from WWE will have to perform on the show.

Doesn't it give you a sense of respect and admiration for these amazing performers, who risk life and limb for our entertainment and pleasure?

#1 Best: Natalya and Lacey Evans

This was fantastic.



You could tell this means the world to Lacey Evans & Natalya. #WWE #WWECrownJewel



pic.twitter.com/frrkfjwdQG — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) October 31, 2019

Nothing else that happened at Crown Jewel will ever compare to what Natalya and Lacey Evans achieved during the show. In front of an audience rooting for them, the two women made history by putting on a very solid match indeed.

There were tears and there were hugs at the end of the match, because this wasn't just a glorious moment in wrestling. It was an important step for the women of Saudi Arabia, who were in attendance and got to see two women achieve this absolutely fabulous milestone.

Who knows how many girls were in attendance and will want to follow in the footsteps of these Superstars? For all the criticism that WWE gets, this was a huge step forward for the Women's Evolution.

