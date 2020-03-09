Best and worst of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020- Major return, Biggest issue with Shayna Baszler's win revealed

E limination Chamber 2020 was not an eventful show in my opinion

It almost seemed like Elimination Chamber is a show that WWE would have preferred not to do but they had no choice but to do it because the company charges $9.99 every month for the WWE Network. There was nothing of note on the pay-per-view but I also have to say that nothing about it was bad.

So, with that in mind, I bring you the best and worst of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Do take a moment to sound off in the comments below and let me know how much you'd rate the pay-per-view on a scale of 1-10 if you had to give it a rating.

So, without further ado, let's dive straight into the action and examine the ups and downs from the show in this post-event article. It's time for Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber.

Are you more excited about WrestleMania 36 after Elimination Chamber? Or are you less excited?

#1 Best: The return of The Undertaker

Look, everyone knew that The Undertaker would be showing up at Elimination Chamber but he's just one of those legendary figures who can get a reaction even if the said move is predictable. In a show that had no real stars at all, except for a handful, The Undertaker's appearance stood out.

It is very clear that he is going to face AJ Styles in one form or another at WrestleMania 36. It remains to be seen if it will be a singles match or if it will involve The Undertaker teaming up with Aleister Black to take on The OC in a 2-on-3 handicap match, although my instinct tells me that it will be the former case considering the leaks that came out before Elimination Chamber.

