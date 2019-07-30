Best and worst of WWE RAW- 3 Title changes, Elements of the Attitude Era return

This was definitely one of the better WWE RAW episodes

There are very few jobs in the world more rewarding than getting paid to watch and review sports entertainment. And to have wonderful readers like you check in week after week, as you've been doing since this column first began.

And yet, there are weeks when I curse myself for sitting through RAW because, by the end of the third hour, it becomes a chore to follow the product. I'm very glad to report that such was not the case this week for the show was amazing.

What were the hits and the misses from this week's show, you ask? I'm going to illustrate the good and the bad in this column.

Feel free to share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below...

#1 Best: Brock Lesnar absolutely annihilates Rollins

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar was just another unexciting SummerSlam main event until the Beast Incarnate showed up and reminded us why he is the biggest draw in the current roster. He would absolutely destroy Seth Rollins both inside the ring and then in the backstage area as well when he was being offered assistance. Now there is heat between the two men and the SummerSlam match suddenly feels much more special.

I'm sure that Seth Rollins feels a lot more bruised and banged up than ever after everything that transpired during the course of the beatdown from Lesnar. And yet, because of the kind of buzz it has generated, Rollins must be ecstatic because this is the most exciting program yet in his title reign.

There was an Attitude Era kind of savagery in the beatdown that Brock Lesnar brought upon Rollins on this week's show. It is clear as day that this is Paul Heyman's influence, behind the scenes.

