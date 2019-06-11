Best and worst of WWE RAW after Super Show-Down: Big title change, Shoddy booking

This was just about an okay episode of WWE RAW

Honestly, I'd say that this wasn't the worst episode of WWE RAW that I have seen as a fan. However, if you consider the fact that it was a fallout episode following a pay-per-view, it failed to deliver on multiple fronts, all said and done.

It was just one of those by-the-numbers shows which should be the case until we reach WWE Stomping Grounds. There's not a lot of effort that's being put into making Stomping Grounds a big pay-per-view, and more often than not, such are the pay-per-views that deliver.

In this article, I shall present the Best and Worst from the episode that was. Please let me know your thoughts, views, and comments in the comments.

Even if you disagree with my assessment, I'd love to hear from you folks.

#1 Best: The Revival become Tag Team Champions once again

Whatever the reasons may have been for Vince McMahon to make The Revival the face of his tag team division, all I can say is that it was high time. With all due respect to Hawkins and Ryder, neither of the two men was really a good representative for the Tag Team Division.

And it was certainly not their fault because we all know that those two gentlemen can go when the situation demands it. It's just that after they won the titles at WrestleMania, WWE never gave them a chance to showcase just how gifted they can be. But in The Revival's case, I'm certain that it will be a whole different story.

It's very clear that their next feud will be with The Usos, and this should be a program for the ages because of how good both teams are. Tag team wrestling in WWE could finally be exciting once more.

