Best and Worst of WWE RAW - 3rd December 2018

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 4.33K // 04 Dec 2018, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After a disappointing episode of RAW last week, we can happily say that this week was much better. While it was not without its flaws, the storyline progression of the show turned out much better.

Finn Balor and Elias seemingly teased an alliance after Balor helped The Drifter smash Lio Rush with a guitar. In fact, Elias wasn't even the only superstar who Balor helped!

The RAW Women's division took quite an interesting turn as you're about to see. Dean Ambrose took it to another level in his relatively fresh heel run and RAW did a fairly good job overall of building towards TLC.

Face turns, two tag team breakups, superstars getting fired and more capped off an improved episode of RAW. It was the penultimate RAW to TLC so it's going to be interesting to see how the go-home episode.

Let's take a look at the good and the bad of the red brand this week as Baron Corbin's reign of terror as GM continued.

#1. Best: A much better opening segment

How often do we get an episode of RAW where a match kicks off the show? Well, technically the match never started, but we can all agree that the 5-on-2 beatdown of Ronda Rousey and Natalya was a much better start than one hour of Baron Corbin.

It was far more fast-paced as well and that got the show off to a hot start with a hot crowd. Natalya went through the table, rendering her unfit to compete. Rousey was then forced to confront Alexa Bliss and tell her that she'd be fine finding her own partner.

While it was kind of obvious who her partner was, the entire segment wasn't as predictable as usual. The less-predictable element played for a good part of the show, which was a definite plus after last week.

1 / 6 NEXT