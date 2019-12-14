Best and worst of WWE SmackDown before TLC- Elias makes a non-PG comment, Backstage attack

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 09:47 IST SHARE

Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler found their security team down!

I thought that the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown had a cinematic quality to the overall proceedings, this week. It was more good than bad for sure, all said and done.

With that in mind, I'm going to list down what I liked and what I disliked about this week's show, for your reading pleasure. Be sure to leave a comment and tell me if you agree or disagree with my opinion.

The build to WWE TLC wasn't the greatest until this week, with Seth Rollins turning heel on RAW and everything that has happened on SmackDown. I loved the fact that every match on SmackDown had a storyline reason for it.

And now with that said, I will begin my 'Best and Worst' list for SmackDown!

#1 Best: Elias mocks Bayley with a song

I am looking at comments online and I can understand why people are understandably upset about Elias making suggestive comments about both Sasha Banks and Bayley. I can even understand why not everyone is a fan of Elias calling Bayley unattractive because she looks like a 'dude' now. But this segment was obviously carried out with Bayley's permission and I know that she's a huge fan of the Attitude Era, and hence, I will choose to focus on the positives here.

The issue with a lot of professional wrestling these days is that there's no sense of edginess to it at all; it's all too vanilla. The Rock used to roast all of his opponents with meaner insults than Elias' and as a result, they used to be elevated and their upcoming matches would have a lot more people invested in them. This has been a key component that has been missing in today's product, and I am all for making people uncomfortable at times, in this manner.

Hey, and it led to more screen time for Dana Brooke, so that's always a positive!

1 / 5 NEXT