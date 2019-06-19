Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live before Stomping Grounds: Title change, Big return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 3.68K // 19 Jun 2019, 09:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman surveys all the action happening on SmackDown Live

I wouldn't say that there was anything particularly wrong with what happened this week on SmackDown Live ahead of WWE Stomping Grounds. But then again, while it was a fun show, I don't think anything of importance really happened during the episode.

I don't think I was bored at any point, and so, that is a win for WWE. Did you guys think that the show dragged on or did you find it to be an uneventful show?

I just think that unless there is must-see excitement for the program, people aren't going to be excited about the blue brand. As much as the world hates on RAW, if you glance at the viewership figures, it outperforms SmackDown Live every week.

In any case, here is my personal take on this week's show.

#1 Best: Things get very real

Listen, we all know that Bayley is one of the most gifted women 'wrestlers' in the world at the moment. The only department where she has been lacking is in her promos, because she cannot bring the fire that she shows in the ring to the microphone.

I've seen her improve week after week, to the point where I personally think that she's grown into quite the promo. Things got personal when Alexa Bliss alleged that Bayley wouldn't give her the time of day in NXT, something that may be ingrained in truth.

While the Four Horsewomen changed the face of the wrestling world from the in-ring perspective, Alexa Bliss and others like her who did not grow up as hardcore wrestling fans may have felt like outsiders in such an environment. The tension was quite palpable and it was great to see Bayley bring her A-Game. I want to see more of this Bayley now!

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page

1 / 6 NEXT