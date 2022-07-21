WATCH: Best crossovers between WWE and UFC

From WWE to UFC, Combat Sports is one of the most talked-about sports in the world. While the two promotions are way different in their approaches, the stars in both companies have a single motive - beating their opponents to ensure victory.

The world of MMA and pro-wrestling has come together in the news many times. From Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar working in both companies to fighters using the theme songs of wrestlers. There have been many unbelievable crossovers between the two worlds.

These are some of the best cross-overs between UFC and WWE

The five incidents we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

Colby Covington uses Kurt Angle's music

Jorge Masvidal and The Rock at UFC 244

The Undertaker staring down Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

Israel Adesanya uses The Undertaker's theme song

Becky Lynch and Conor McGregor teamed up?

