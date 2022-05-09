WATCH: Best 'I Quit' matches in WWE history

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair tore the house down at WWE WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' match. While Rousey walked out as the SmackDown Women's Champion, Flair was forced to say the two humiliating words.

This was yet another fantastic match with the stipulation which has given fans some all-time classics. Watch the video to learn everything about the five best 'I Quit' matches in the history of the global juggernaut.

These are some of the best 'I Quit' matches in WWE history

The five matches we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

The Rock vs Triple H

Beth Phoenix vs Melina

John Cena vs JBL

Ric Flair vs Mick Foley

The Rock vs Mankind

