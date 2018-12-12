Best of WWE Network PPV's starting with the Letter 'A'

Over the years KliqPod has provided thorough PPV reviews on our respective iTunes and YouTube Channels. Through these reviews we have found some diamond in the rough matches and relived some of wrestling's best moments.

From major Wrestlemania moments to classic showdown's at Starrcade to the Montreal Screw Job, KliqPod relives all the PPV events on the WWE Network including WWE, WCW and ECW to provide our pick for best PPV of the letter we are covering. Let us know in the comments what you feel your favorite PPV was for the letter 'A'.

List of PPV's starting with the letter 'A'

WWE:

Armageddon 1999 / 2000 / 2001 / 2002 / 2003 / 2004 / 2005 / 2006 / 2007 / 2008

ECW:

Anarchy Rulz 1999 / 2000

Honorable Mentions

Armageddon 2006

MVP vs Kane Inferno Match

This PPV is one of those classic examples that chaos can create entertainment. From the first match of MVP vs. Kane in an inferno match to the changed Fatal Four Way Tag Team Championship Ladder match between MNM, Hardys, London and Kendrick, and Regal and Taylor where Joey Mercury's life changed completely by breaking his face on the ladder, the show was stacked. Also, Finlay was in the main event with Batista, John Cena and King Bookkaahhhhh! This was a crazy PPV.

Anarchy Rulz 2000

Steve Corino vs. CW Anderson

This PPV as a whole could be considered a dumpster fire considering the first three matches started as one match and would be restarted with new participants. Kid Kash being a part of one of those restarts didn't fail to impress pulling off moves that would become more popular in TNA a couple years later.

The highlight of the night being Steve Corino vs. CW Anderson. It wasnt so much a hardcore match as it was a physical exhibition and it was incredible. To KliqPod, one of the best matches of the year 2000 and Steve Corino, one of the most underrated talents of all time.

Best PPV of the letter 'A'

Armageddon 2000

WWE Armageddon 2000

There isn't a lot to be said about this PPV, it is really something you have to see. Most of the PPV including the marketing was dedicated to the main event. The 6 man Hell in a Cell match for the WWE World Championship including Kurt Angle, The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Rikishi with Mick Foley as the referee. Not only was this a match that was not contained it was incredibly entertaining. At one point you wonder why Vince McMahon was driving a truck filled with bails of hay out to the cage, to find out that was Rakishi's landing spot from the top of the cage. All of that destruction, blood, and sweat for Kurt Angle to retain his title. All this goes without mentioning the Hardy's take on Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko of the Radicals as well as Jericho and Kane in a last man standing match. It was a fairly complete PPV with a main event that carried the content for most of the PPV and it is the best PPV of the letter 'A'.

Let us know what you think and dont forget to checkout any of these PPV's on the WWE Network!

