Best Wishes to former WWE star Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released by WWE earlier this year, and unlike many other former stars, he hasn't opted to return to the ring since becoming a free agent. Instead, it seems that Strowman is enjoying the freedom of not being on the road with WWE every week, and also seems to be concentrating on several new ventures. Best wishes go out to Strowman on September 6th because he will be celebrating his 42nd Birthday. This is his first Birthday since his release from the company, but he is expected to celebrate it in style. Will Braun Strowman ever return to WWE?Braun Strowman is in an interesting situation since he has already made a new show with WWE called Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman, which is set to debut later this year. He appears to have kept his WWE name for the show, which could be a hint that the two parties could be willing to work together in the future. It was a shock when the company opted to release him from his contract since many believed that he would end up working with Wyatt 6. The group has struggled over the past year and could have been connected to Strowman instead of the recent stories that made no sense. Wyatt 6 has become part of a new attraction at Orlando's Universal Studios in Florida, and Strowman actually teased that he may be part of the show. The Horror Nights are ongoing with Wyatt 6 at present, and it could lead to an interesting reunion between Strowman and The Wyatts. Strowman has been released from WWE before, back in 2021, and was able to make his return a few years later. It's entirely possible that he could return to the company again to finally work with Bo Dallas' group.