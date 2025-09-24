Best Wishes to Stephanie McMahon

It's been a huge week for Stephanie McMahon, who was in attendance for Wrestlepalooza on Saturday night, when it was revealed by The Undertaker that she would be the first inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. Today also marks her 49th Birthday, which will only add to the celebrations she has been part of this week. McMahon is one of the names that helped revolutionise women's wrestling in WWE and has supported the Women's Division for several decades. McMahon first started working for WWE when she was just 13 and has since grown within the business to become one of the most respected names. Many fans are surprised that it has taken so long for her to be added to the Hall of Fame, since it is something that she has deserved for many years. Stephanie McMahon was the interim chairwoman of WWE back in 2022Stephanie McMahon is not just an on-screen character; it's clear that she is well respected in the company. This was made more apparent back in 2022 when the decision was made for McMahon to step in as the interim chairwoman of WWE when her father was forced to step down. While it's clear that she would excel in any role handed to her, McMahon has made the decision to step away from that lifestyle in recent years and instead focus on her family and her three daughters. Stephanie has been in the spotlight her whole life and she obviously wanted something different for her daughters and has now finally been able to enjoy some time with them away from the wrestling business. McMahon returns to make sporadic appearances, much like at Wrestlepalooza, but it's clear that her attention is now elsewhere since she believes she has already left a legacy in WWE.