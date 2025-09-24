Best Wishes to Stephanie McMahon

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 24, 2025 09:05 GMT
Wishes go out to Stephanie McMahon (image via WWE)
Wishes go out to Stephanie McMahon (image via WWE)

It's been a huge week for Stephanie McMahon, who was in attendance for Wrestlepalooza on Saturday night, when it was revealed by The Undertaker that she would be the first inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

Ad

Today also marks her 49th Birthday, which will only add to the celebrations she has been part of this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McMahon is one of the names that helped revolutionise women's wrestling in WWE and has supported the Women's Division for several decades. McMahon first started working for WWE when she was just 13 and has since grown within the business to become one of the most respected names.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Many fans are surprised that it has taken so long for her to be added to the Hall of Fame, since it is something that she has deserved for many years.

Ad

Stephanie McMahon was the interim chairwoman of WWE back in 2022

Stephanie McMahon is not just an on-screen character; it's clear that she is well respected in the company. This was made more apparent back in 2022 when the decision was made for McMahon to step in as the interim chairwoman of WWE when her father was forced to step down.

While it's clear that she would excel in any role handed to her, McMahon has made the decision to step away from that lifestyle in recent years and instead focus on her family and her three daughters.

Ad

Stephanie has been in the spotlight her whole life and she obviously wanted something different for her daughters and has now finally been able to enjoy some time with them away from the wrestling business.

McMahon returns to make sporadic appearances, much like at Wrestlepalooza, but it's clear that her attention is now elsewhere since she believes she has already left a legacy in WWE.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications