Best Wishes To Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 23, 2025 21:55 GMT
Vince McMahon needs your best wishes (image via WWE)
The WWE Universe hasn't seen Vince McMahon since he walked away from the company back in January 2024. The industry titan has been out of the wrestling business since then.

Best wishes are going out to the former chairman this week, as he celebrates his 80th birthday on August 24th. It's incredible that McMahon has remained so active with work and new endeavors with various companies since leaving WWE, up to and past retirement age.

McMahon has made headlines in recent weeks for his change of image, but it seems that the former head of WWE has been out of the public eye and has changed the color of his hair.

Brock Lesnar's shock WWE return has raised questions about Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return came as a huge shock for the WWE Universe since rumors suggested that he wasn't able to return due to being identified in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

Lesnar was only identified in the paperwork, and it seems that he was cleared by WWE's legal team to allow him to make his return, which has led to questions about Vince McMahon.

Many fans believe that McMahon's decision to step out of the spotlight was because of the damaging lawsuit, which means that McMahon could also be heading towards a return, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

McMahon is 80 years old this week. He appears to be exploring a number of other avenues with other companies, and it seems that Triple H has made some massive changes to WWE that McMahon wouldn't be able to change back.

The biggest was the introduction of sponsors on the ring apron, which signaled the fact that McMahon was definitely gone from the company, because it was something he was always against.

Despite Lesnar's return, McMahon's resurgence remains unlikely at any point in the near future.

