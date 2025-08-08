Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 08, 2025 18:55 GMT
Alexa Bliss only returned in February (image via WWE)
Alexa Bliss is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Charlotte Flair and has had a very successful return to WWE.

It's hard to believe that she only returned to WWE back in February, and now The Goddess has a reason to celebrate because August 9th is her 34th birthday.

Bliss took several years away from the ring to welcome her daughter, Hendrix, and made her return as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble back in February. WWE threw her right back into the mix since she was later part of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Bliss has recently found success alongside Charlotte Flair since the two women claim they are not friends, but have been able to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Will Alexa Bliss Join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown?

Fans have been questioning if Alexa Bliss will ever join The Wyatt Sicks, since she was the only star who could be considered closer to Bray Wyatt than his brother, Bo Dallas. Bliss was a main part of The Fiend's story, and since her return to WWE, she has paid tribute to Wyatt a number of times and has even taken on his Sister Abigail finisher full-time.

That being said, The Wyatt Sicks are the current Tag Team Champions on SmackDown, and Bliss has her own story with Charlotte Flair, which allows her to move across brands. It's unlikely that there are any plans for her in the near future since both teams are on separate paths, but it would be interesting to see this happen down the line.

The Wyatt Sicks have struggled with their own booking in WWE over the past year, so now that they finally have a story on SmackDown, it's worth allowing it to run its course.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

