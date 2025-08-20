Best Wishes To WWE Superstar Gunther 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:22 GMT
Where is The Ring General (image via WWE)
Where is The Ring General? (Image via wwe.com)

It has been several weeks since Gunther was seen on WWE TV. But it seems that there is a reason for The Ring General to celebrate today since it's his 38th birthday on August 20th.

Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 to CM Punk. Moments later, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and took him out of the title picture completely.

As part of the title match, The Ring General was left covered in blood following a spot on the announcers table. This has allowed him to take some time away from WWE to fix a nose injury.

There was a lot of speculation about the former world champion's future and whether he would need surgery. However, since he is still being advertised for WWE's upcoming European tour, it's unclear how long he will be out of action.

Will Gunther Have a Storyline to Return to in WWE?

The Ring General will be able to spend his birthday with his wife and son for a change this year, rather than being on the road and heading to the United Kingdom in time for RAW in Birmingham next week.

That being said, it's unclear where he fits in when he makes his return to WWE. Clash in Paris will already see Seth Rollins defend his championship against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match, which means that the world title picture is already quite crowded.

The fact that Gunther lost his title and then CM Punk lost the gold straight after to Seth Rollins means that he was seemingly bypassed when it comes to a rematch. This means that when The Ring General is able to make his return, he could be put into a very different story, unless Punk has the title and the two men are able to revisit their SummerSlam feud.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
