Best Wishes to WWE Star Alicia Taylor

Alicia Taylor has taken over the inenviable task left by Samantha Irvin on WWE RAW, but it seems that she has been able to become a standout ring announcer.Best wishes are going out to Alicia Taylor today as she celebrates her 45th birthday. The popular RAW name has had her birthday fall on an epic weekend of action, as WWE has descended on France ahead of Clash in Paris.Alicia Taylor's SmackDown contemporary, Mark Nash, has also become a huge name in the promotion. Nash has recently made headlines after being featured in John Cena's storyline when he turned heel.Alicia Taylor Has Climbed the Ranks in WWE in Recent YearsAlicia Taylor actually joined the Stamford-based promotion back in 2018 and has been climbing the ranks for the past seven years. Initially, she was part of the NXT brand, working as the host for the post-show.Just a year later, she was moved to the role of ring announcer, in which she was able to excel and prove that this was the perfect position for her and her unique voice tone. For the next few years, she was the voice of NXT, before she was called up to SmackDown in 2024, and she got the WWE Universe to take notice within three episodes.It was then decided that when RAW made the move over to Netflix in January 2025, she would be the perfect ring announcer to change up the game. Taylor had announced shows on the main roster in the past, but she was handed the role permanently at the turn of the year and is now seen as the best ring announcer in the company.