Best Wishes to WWE Star Alicia Taylor

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 30, 2025 17:39 GMT
Alicia Taylor has become a popular WWE name (image via WWE)
Alicia Taylor has become a popular WWE name (image via WWE.com)

Alicia Taylor has taken over the inenviable task left by Samantha Irvin on WWE RAW, but it seems that she has been able to become a standout ring announcer.

Ad

Best wishes are going out to Alicia Taylor today as she celebrates her 45th birthday. The popular RAW name has had her birthday fall on an epic weekend of action, as WWE has descended on France ahead of Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alicia Taylor's SmackDown contemporary, Mark Nash, has also become a huge name in the promotion. Nash has recently made headlines after being featured in John Cena's storyline when he turned heel.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Alicia Taylor Has Climbed the Ranks in WWE in Recent Years

Alicia Taylor actually joined the Stamford-based promotion back in 2018 and has been climbing the ranks for the past seven years. Initially, she was part of the NXT brand, working as the host for the post-show.

Ad

Just a year later, she was moved to the role of ring announcer, in which she was able to excel and prove that this was the perfect position for her and her unique voice tone. For the next few years, she was the voice of NXT, before she was called up to SmackDown in 2024, and she got the WWE Universe to take notice within three episodes.

It was then decided that when RAW made the move over to Netflix in January 2025, she would be the perfect ring announcer to change up the game. Taylor had announced shows on the main roster in the past, but she was handed the role permanently at the turn of the year and is now seen as the best ring announcer in the company.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications