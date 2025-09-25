Best Wishes to WWE Star Asuka

Asuka has become one of WWE's most hated stars following RAW, after she not only attacked Rhea Ripley and turned on Iyo Sky, but also pushed Kairi Sane to do the same.Kairi and Asuka are now considered heels on the red brand, and Sky and Rhea Ripley could be one of the first challenges that they will come up against.Despite this, The Empress is celebrating her 44th Birthday on September 26th, which means that she has a reason to celebrate, and WWE fans will still be on hand to send her their best wishes.The former champion has been one of the measuring sticks for the Women's Division in WWE over the past decade, and this has also led to a number of Japanese women making the jump to WWE.The Empress of Tomorrow is a surefire Hall of Famer, as both a wrestler and a mother who has been able to juggle both over the course of her career.Asuka could climb back to the top of the Women's Division on WWE RAW as a heelAsuka is a former WWE Women's Champion and was once on a lengthy undefeated streak in NXT, but it seems that her career has stalled in recent years.This heel turn was a much-needed change for The Empress, and now she could prove why she is one of the biggest stars in WWE. The likes of Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Iyo Sky have bypassed the Japanese star in recent years, and now it's time for her to take back her crown.Crown Jewel next month could be the perfect place for her and Kairi Sane to team up to take on Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, to show what they are capable of, and allow The Empress to put herself back in title contention.