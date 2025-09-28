Best wishes to WWE star Jason Jordan

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:24 GMT
Jason Jordan celebrates his birthday (image via WWE)
Jason Jordan celebrates his birthday (image credit: WWE.com)

Jason Jordan was once one of WWE's most popular stars as a tag team wrestler in American Alpha before he moved on to a storyline with Kurt Angle, where it turned out that he was his illegitimate son.

Jordan suffered a neck injury in 2018, which forced him to step away from in-ring competition and has now led to his role as a producer. Best wishes go out to Jason Jordan today because the former Tag Team Champion turns 37.

He has been spotted on several recent episodes of both RAW and SmackDown, working as one of the stars who are there to break up brawls or step in to help injured stars.

Jordan's job description has changed over the past few years, but much like Tyson Kidd, he has been able to find a new passion for the business from another angle.

Jason Jordan is a former Triple Crown Tag Team Champion in WWE

Jason Jordan will always be remembered for his storyline with Seth Rollins and his tag team with Chad Gable.

Gable has gone on to form several alliances in American Made and Alpha Academy, but his partnership with Jordan in American Alpha appears to be the most memorable.

Jordan won Tag Team Championships on NXT and SmackDown with Gable, which proves that they could have been a real main event level team if things had worked out differently for them. He later won the RAW Tag Team Title with Seth Rollins.

Jason has found a new place backstage in WWE where he now works as a producer for some of the biggest matches on the RAW and SmackDown cards. It seems that he has been able to make a seamless transition into this backstage role, as his neck injury is something from which he won't be able to make a comeback.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
bell-icon Manage notifications