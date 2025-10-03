Best Wishes to WWE Star Julius Creed

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 03, 2025 18:18 GMT
Best Wishes to one half of The Creed Brothers
Best Wishes to one half of The Creed Brothers (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Julius Creed and his brother Brutus haven't appeared on WWE RAW since July, since Chad Gable was written off TV and his El Grande Americano character was handed to Ludwig Kaiser.

The Creed Brothers have been appearing on Main Event and NXT in recent months instead, but today marks Julius Creed's 31st Birthday, which means that he finally has something to celebrate.

The Creed Brothers came up short against Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin for the NXT Tag Team Championship last month in one of their last matches on the show; they have since been on hiatus.

The duo was once seen as one of the prodigies of the tag team division, but without Gable on-screen, it seems that they have fallen out of favor.

What's next for Julius Creed and his brother Brutus?

Chad Gable's shoulder injury required surgery, which means that he will now be sidelined for several months. It's unclear when he will make his return, since he could be out now until after the new year.

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile were associated with Gable since the stable became known as American Made, but now that El Grande Americano has been handed over to someone else, it seems that there is no story for them on RAW.

When Gable returns, it could be a very different story, since there are now three Americanos with El Grande establishing his own stable. This now raises the question of whether the masked star will be handed back to Gable when he's able to return, or if WWE will allow Kaiser to keep the character.

Ludwig Kaiser had no real role on RAW when he was given the character, but he has since been praised for the work he is doing under the mask.

