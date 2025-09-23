Best Wishes to WWE star Kairi Sane

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:34 GMT
Wishes go out to the former Women's Champion
Wishes go out to the former Women's Champion (image credit: WWE.com)

It has been a tough few days for Kairi Sane, who was forced to choose between her two best friends, Asuka and IYO SKY, last night on WWE RAW.

Sane chose to side with Asuka, her Kabuki Warriors teammate and long-time friend, and joined The Empress of Tomorrow to attack IYO SKY when she tried to help Rhea Ripley.

Kairi has since taken to social media following the show, where she has confirmed that it's her birthday today, but it's a terrible way for her to start it.

"Happy Birthday to me......💔," Sane wrote.

also-read-trending Trending

Kairi turned 37 today, following the fallout from WWE RAW, but it seems that even though she is now considered a heel, she has still had a lot of birthday wishes from the WWE Universe.

Sane is not on the same level as her Kabuki Warrior teammate; her hand was forced last night, and many feel like it was harsh for Asuka to put her in that position. She is also close friends with IYO SKY, but both women believe that Asuka is the reason they have made it this far in their careers.

Will Kairi Sane and Asuka remain heels on WWE RAW following this attack?

Sane has been portrayed as the unwilling participant in Asuka's recent activities on WWE RAW and has attempted to apologize to Rhea Ripley several times. It's likely that at some point, she will turn on the former NXT Women's Champion when she has reached the point where she won't be pushed around by her friend anymore.

That being said, it seems that the current storyline is Kairi Sane and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The story has been building between the four women for several weeks, with Asuka rubbing many women the wrong way en route to this heel turn, including Nikki Bella and the new Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
