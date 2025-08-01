Best wishes to WWE Superstar Austin Theory

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:47 GMT
Where is Austin Theory? (image via WWE)
Austin Theory hasn't been seen on WWE RAW for several months and is one of a number of stars who are set to miss SummerSlam weekend.

Grayson Waller has been part of recent episodes of RAW, where he revealed that he and Theory had split, and A-Town Down Under was now over. He also claimed that Theory was injured, which was the reason for his absence.

Theory does have a slight reason to celebrate this weekend, since he celebrates his 28th Birthday the day of SummerSlam on August 2nd, which would have been made a whole lot better if he were part of the show.

It's unknown when Theory will return, since the company hasn't made any announcements regarding his injury or expected return date.

Austin Theory still has a bright future ahead of him in WWE

Theory is someone who many fans expected to become a huge star in WWE, given the fact that he was handpicked by Vince McMahon in the same way that Drew McIntyre once was.

This has obviously not been the case since Theory and Waller have been stuck in a doomed tag team over the past few years.

It came as a shock that the group was split off-screen since it appeared as though all of the tension was building towards a huge fallout, but instead, it was a throwaway sentence as part of a backstage segment on RAW.

The good thing here is that Austin Theory can now go back to being a singles star and doing what he does best. It's unclear where he will fit in or if there will be a WWE Draft this year, but if he is moved to SmackDown away from Waller, then he could be given a fresh start and allowed to compete for another mid-card singles championship.

