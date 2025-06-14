Best wishes to WWE Superstar Bayley

Bayley recently made her return to WWE TV this past week on RAW, and it seems that the former Women's Champion has another reason to celebrate, as she is set to celebrate her 36th Birthday.

The Role Model has been a mainstay in WWE for more than a decade, and it seems that she could be part of a marquee match at the upcoming Evolution 2 event.

The former champion returned and attacked Becky Lynch on RAW, but it could be argued that The Man had it coming after she attacked Bayley first and cost her a place at WrestleMania 41.

Not only that, but Becky then took her place in her WrestleMania Women's Tag Team Championship match and won the title alongside Lyra Valkyria. Just a day later, Valkyria and Lynch defended the title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and after they lost it, The Man turned on her longtime friend as well.

It was an interesting few days, and after weeks of her absence, Bayley finally made her return and was able to exact some revenge.

Bayley has always been consistently overlooked by WWE

The Grand Slam Champion deserves to be back in WWE and able to celebrate her birthday, knowing she will be a major part of Evolution. The company has overlooked her for most of her career, and finally, she is proving that she deserves what she has been handed.

As a member of the original NXT Four Horsewomen, it could be argued that she hasn't been handed as much as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and even former WWE star Sasha Banks, since all of these women have now main evented WrestleMania, except Bayley.

Her time is finally coming, and hopefully, her feud with The Man will allow her light to shine its brightest.

