Best wishes to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had a wonderful weekend in Saudi Arabia as he added the King of the Ring feather to his WWE achievements hat. The American Nightmare has more than one reason to celebrate tonight, as it is also his 40th birthday.

Rhodes has established himself as a top superstar since returning to the global juggernaut a few years back. He was in action at the company's recently concluded premium live event, where he defeated Randy Orton to be crowned the King of the Ring. He now has the chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship as he will compete for the title at SummerSlam.

However, this is not all, as The American Nightmare is also celebrating his birthday today. Cody Rhodes was born on June 30, 1985, and turns 40 today. He has already gifted himself a crown on his birthday and will have a chance to go a step further when he challenges for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Trending

Expand Tweet

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

John Cena is most likely to be Rhodes' opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer, as the Cenation Leader is unlikely to put the title on the line against anyone from now till SummerSlam.

Veteran wrestling journalist believes Cody Rhodes could soon turn heel in WWE

Cody Rhodes has been WWE's biggest babyface over the last few years. However, many believe that he could soon turn heel, possibly in the potential rematch against John Cena at SummerSlam.

Veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter also believes that The American Nightmare could turn heel soon. Apter stated that he saw villainous behaviour from Rhodes during his match against Randy Orton at Night of Champions:

"This is the first start of Cody Rhodes' slow heel turn. He was excellent in his role with so much anger against Randy Orton. He held nothing back. He didn't care what he had to do to win. The finish was something that we thought Randy Orton was going to win, and Cody used what Randy did to his advantage. But I thought out of a one to 10 being the best match, this was close to a 20," he said.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes has achieved a lot since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. The former AEW EVP ended Roman Reigns' historic title reign, was chosen as John Cena's final WrestleMania opponent, and has now won the King of the Ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!