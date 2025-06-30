Best wishes to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had a wonderful weekend in Saudi Arabia as he added the King of the Ring feather to his WWE achievements hat. The American Nightmare has more than one reason to celebrate tonight, as it is also his 40th birthday.
Rhodes has established himself as a top superstar since returning to the global juggernaut a few years back. He was in action at the company's recently concluded premium live event, where he defeated Randy Orton to be crowned the King of the Ring. He now has the chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship as he will compete for the title at SummerSlam.
However, this is not all, as The American Nightmare is also celebrating his birthday today. Cody Rhodes was born on June 30, 1985, and turns 40 today. He has already gifted himself a crown on his birthday and will have a chance to go a step further when he challenges for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.
John Cena is most likely to be Rhodes' opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer, as the Cenation Leader is unlikely to put the title on the line against anyone from now till SummerSlam.
Veteran wrestling journalist believes Cody Rhodes could soon turn heel in WWE
Cody Rhodes has been WWE's biggest babyface over the last few years. However, many believe that he could soon turn heel, possibly in the potential rematch against John Cena at SummerSlam.
Veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter also believes that The American Nightmare could turn heel soon. Apter stated that he saw villainous behaviour from Rhodes during his match against Randy Orton at Night of Champions:
"This is the first start of Cody Rhodes' slow heel turn. He was excellent in his role with so much anger against Randy Orton. He held nothing back. He didn't care what he had to do to win. The finish was something that we thought Randy Orton was going to win, and Cody used what Randy did to his advantage. But I thought out of a one to 10 being the best match, this was close to a 20," he said.
Cody Rhodes has achieved a lot since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. The former AEW EVP ended Roman Reigns' historic title reign, was chosen as John Cena's final WrestleMania opponent, and has now won the King of the Ring.
