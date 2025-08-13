  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano

Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 13, 2025 19:54 GMT
Best wishes go out to the former Tag Team Champion (image via WWE)
Best wishes go out to the former Tag Team Champion (image via WWE)

Johnny Gargano made a lot of headlines back at SummerSlam when he accidentally knocked his wife, Candice LeRae, off a ladder and through another ladder.

Ad

Thankfully, it seems that his wife has forgiven him and just in time for his Birthday. Best wishes are going out to the former Tag Team Champion as he celebrates his 38th Birthday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gargano and Tommasso Ciampa recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a tag team, and it seems that he has a number of reasons to celebrate this week. It will be interesting to see if Gargano and Ciampa are able to find a way past The Street Profits this week on SmackDown to put themselves back in the hunt for the Tag Team Championships.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

The Wyatt Sicks retained their titles at SummerSlam and sent an eerie message on SmackDown, which has put the division on notice. It will be interesting to see which tag team is able to prove themselves and potentially book a match against The Wyatts at Clash in Paris in less than three weeks' time.

Ad

Johnny Gargano is a former Tag Team Champion on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Tag Team Championships have changed hands numerous times over the past few months on SmackDown, and it's hard to believe that Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have not held the titles since March.

Ad

The SmackDown Tag Team Division is so stacked that it seems that WWE is trying to ensure that everyone is able to be included, which is why the TLC match at SummerSlam included so many teams.

While it has been interesting to watch over the past few months, it is also so chaotic that some fans are struggling to follow, with Wyatt Sicks now holding the titles while all other teams battle it out for a shot at them once again.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications