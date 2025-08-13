Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano made a lot of headlines back at SummerSlam when he accidentally knocked his wife, Candice LeRae, off a ladder and through another ladder. Thankfully, it seems that his wife has forgiven him and just in time for his Birthday. Best wishes are going out to the former Tag Team Champion as he celebrates his 38th Birthday. Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGarganoLINKThank you for all of the birthday wishes today. Sometimes it's better to give gifts than receive them, and this year more than any other, my friend needed an extra pick me up... and it was Glorious! #DIYRKO #OuttaNowhere @CiampaWWEGargano and Tommasso Ciampa recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a tag team, and it seems that he has a number of reasons to celebrate this week. It will be interesting to see if Gargano and Ciampa are able to find a way past The Street Profits this week on SmackDown to put themselves back in the hunt for the Tag Team Championships. The Wyatt Sicks retained their titles at SummerSlam and sent an eerie message on SmackDown, which has put the division on notice. It will be interesting to see which tag team is able to prove themselves and potentially book a match against The Wyatts at Clash in Paris in less than three weeks' time. Johnny Gargano is a former Tag Team Champion on WWE SmackDownThe WWE Tag Team Championships have changed hands numerous times over the past few months on SmackDown, and it's hard to believe that Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have not held the titles since March. The SmackDown Tag Team Division is so stacked that it seems that WWE is trying to ensure that everyone is able to be included, which is why the TLC match at SummerSlam included so many teams. While it has been interesting to watch over the past few months, it is also so chaotic that some fans are struggling to follow, with Wyatt Sicks now holding the titles while all other teams battle it out for a shot at them once again.