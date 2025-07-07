Best wishes to WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser

It has been a tough few months for Ludwig Kaiser, who was seemingly written off WWE TV in the last few months.

Ludwig Kaiser recently resurfaced in several backstage segments with American Made on the red brand and appears to have taken the reins of El Grande Americano while Chad Gable is injured.

Kaiser has a reason to celebrate if he is part of WWE RAW tonight, as it is his 35th birthday. He could also have found an interesting way to return to the ring as well, since he could start a storyline with American Made if he revealed himself as the man behind the El Grande mask on the red brand.

The former Imperium member is someone who many believed would make the move over to SmackDown as part of the rumored Draft, since his real-life partner Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion on the blue brand, but now he could have a reason to stay on RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther are seemingly no longer close on WWE RAW

Imperium was seen as one of the most feared teams in WWE for several years before Ludwig kicked out Giovanni Vinci, and then Gunther and Kaiser opted to go their separate ways.

Gunther has since regained the World Heavyweight Championship, but Kaiser didn't return to his side. This was a surprise since he wasn't in a storyline, and there was no reason for them not to reunite unless WWE had decided that Imperium was no longer part of the two stars' plans.

Gunther has a huge test this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event when he takes on Goldberg in the latter's retirement match, and it will be interesting to see if Kaiser is there to provide some backup for his friend or if his new character, now under the mask, takes his full focus.

