Best wishes to WWE Superstar Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett has become an iconic voice on WWE SmackDown over the past year, as the partner to Joe Tessitore behind the announce table. Barrett was even able to call SummerSlam recently in the absence of Corey Graves, whilst Pat McAfee remains on WWE hiatus. That being said, it seems like it could be a good week for the UK-born star who celebrates his 45th Birthday today. Barrett has been part of all aspects of WWE throughout his career, as a former superstar, champion, and now commentator. He has teased a return to the ring numerous times since stepping into the broadcast team, most recently as part of the Drew McIntyre storyline. It is worth noting that Barrett never officially retired from the ring, even though he hasn't competed for almost a decade. Barrett has stated in the past that he would be open to a return to the ring for a match against McIntyre at Wembley. Wade Barrett is a UK-born WWE SuperstarWade Barrett has become a successful commentator in WWE, which comes as a surprise given his deep British accent. The Pentwortham-born star was able to prove his worth for many years in NXT, after he made his return in 2020 following his initial release from the company back in 2017. WWE @WWELINKWe've got some ... GOOD NEWS!It's Wade Barrett's birthday! Happy birthday to the former leader of the Corre. 😉Two years later, he was moved to SmackDown alongside Michael Cole, and the two men have since been shuffled several times, with Barrett finally finding his place alongside Joe Tessitore back on the blue brand. WrestleMania 41 was also the first WrestleMania event that Barrett was able to call alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.Barrett appears to be one of WWE's most versatile commentators at present at the company is taking full advantage to allow him to work wherever they believe he will fit in.