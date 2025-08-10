Best wishes to WWE Superstar Wade Barrett

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 10, 2025 14:22 GMT
Best wishes to the former IC Champion (image via WWE)
Best wishes to the former IC Champion (image via WWE)

Wade Barrett has become an iconic voice on WWE SmackDown over the past year, as the partner to Joe Tessitore behind the announce table.

Ad

Barrett was even able to call SummerSlam recently in the absence of Corey Graves, whilst Pat McAfee remains on WWE hiatus. That being said, it seems like it could be a good week for the UK-born star who celebrates his 45th Birthday today.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Barrett has been part of all aspects of WWE throughout his career, as a former superstar, champion, and now commentator. He has teased a return to the ring numerous times since stepping into the broadcast team, most recently as part of the Drew McIntyre storyline.

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

It is worth noting that Barrett never officially retired from the ring, even though he hasn't competed for almost a decade. Barrett has stated in the past that he would be open to a return to the ring for a match against McIntyre at Wembley.

Ad

Wade Barrett is a UK-born WWE Superstar

Wade Barrett has become a successful commentator in WWE, which comes as a surprise given his deep British accent. The Pentwortham-born star was able to prove his worth for many years in NXT, after he made his return in 2020 following his initial release from the company back in 2017.

Ad

Two years later, he was moved to SmackDown alongside Michael Cole, and the two men have since been shuffled several times, with Barrett finally finding his place alongside Joe Tessitore back on the blue brand. WrestleMania 41 was also the first WrestleMania event that Barrett was able to call alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Barrett appears to be one of WWE's most versatile commentators at present at the company is taking full advantage to allow him to work wherever they believe he will fit in.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications