  Best wishes to WWE Superstar Xavier Woods!

Best wishes to WWE Superstar Xavier Woods!

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 04, 2025 09:56 GMT
Wishes need to be shared with Xavier Woods (image via WWE)
Xavier Woods (Image credit: WWE.com)

Xavier Woods is going through a rough time at the moment. Not only did he and Kofi Kingston recently lose the tag team championship on WWE RAW, but he had also claimed Penta caused him a neck injury in their match a few weeks ago.

While Woods appears to be having a tough time, he celebrates his 39th birthday today, so best wishes are overdue for the record-setting former champion.

Woods has been a staple in the Tag Team Division for the past decade, and after being seen as one of the most popular stars in the company, he and Kingston turned on Big E last year and have since been working as heels.

Woods is currently mourning the loss of the tag team championship, something that will only be fixed when they are able to win back the titles.

Will Xavier Woods finally ban The Mexican Destroyer?

Xavier Woods has several storylines ongoing at present, but one thing he appears to be passionate about is pushing his petition to get the Mexican Destroyer banned.

It was Penta's finisher that seemingly caused an injury to Woods' neck, something that is yet to be assessed by WWE's medical team. Penta has been able to prove his worth over the past year, but when he walked into a story with The New Day, it seems that his trajectory changed.

Grayson Waller has joined forces with The New Day in recent weeks as well after seemingly splitting with Austin Theory. The Australian star has been pushing the petition forward for the group, and it could now have gotten the attention of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

It remains to be seen if Pearce will take this petition seriously if Waller is able to get enough signatures and make a case against the Mexican star.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

