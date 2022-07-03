Best and Worst of Money in the Bank 2022: Controversial finish to epic title match, WWE makes same mistake for three years in a row?

Welcome to the special edition of Best and Worst of Money in the Bank 2022. It was one of the most crucial shows of 2022 and delivered in a big way despite a mixed build-up.

With title changes, epic matches, new stars getting pushed, returns being teased, and more, the premium live special didn't suffer without Roman Reigns' presence.

So what were the ups and downs of the epic MIT B show? Let's get right into it:

#3. Best: The Usos vs. The Street Profits

The match of the night goes to The Usos and The Street Profits despite two great ladder matches. It was a masterclass of storytelling and in-ring action, showcasing the two best tag teams in the company.

This match was tag team wrestling at its finest, with The Street Profits nearly breaking The Usos' reign. With this win, The Usos complete a year as Tag Team Champions in just two weeks.

The match ended controversially as Angelo Dawkins' shoulder was up. The feud will likely continue, and the controversy only added to it.

#2. Worst: Not waiting beyond 24 hours to cash in the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase

Liv Morgan winning the briefcase wasn't bad at all. But cashing in the briefcase on the same night continues to follow the trend of WWE not using the briefcase seriously for women.

Between 2017 and 2022, there have been six Women's Money in the Bank winners: Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H, and Liv Morgan. Of them all, only Carmella has held the briefcase for more than 24 hours. Carmella held it for ten months between June 2017 and April 2018.

But Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Liv Morgan cashed in on the same night, while Asuka and Nikki A.S.H. captured the titles a night later. It's a missed opportunity for Liv to build anticipation.

#2. Best: Bobby Lashley becomes a three-time US Champion

Bobby Lashley put on another epic performance at Money in the Bank. The Las Vegas crowd was hot for The All-Mighty, cheering him on throughout the bout.

Lashley reached the next level by being a babyface. His confidence skyrocketed, perhaps even more than when he was WWE Champion in 2021. He has been a constant high point of WWE programming, and Money in the Bank was perfect for capturing his third US title in WWE.

We look forward to seeing what Lashley does as the US Champion.

#1. Worst: Too early for Theory to win MITB?

Theory winning Money in the Bank wasn't necessarily wrong. However, we'd argue that winning the briefcase in 2023 or 2024 would've been ideal.

There's still time for Theory to develop. It seems a bit too early for Theory to win the MITB briefcase. Given the Undisputed WWE World Title and the person holding it, we could see a failed cash-in this year or next.

#1. Best: Liv Morgan getting her moment

As mentioned, we're not against Liv Morgan getting her moment at MITB. We loved watching Morgan rise to the occasion and fulfill her potential.

She should've won the MITB briefcase last year but better late than never. Morgan was cheered heavily by the crowd and is fully deserving of her spot. Let's hope WWE commits to her run as champion and doesn't end her push by SummerSlam 2022.

