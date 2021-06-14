Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: In Your House - New Champion crowned; William Regal quits?

It shouldn't come as a surprise that NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 was a success. The black-and-gold brand delivered some solid action, with a couple of interesting moments.

From chaotic five-ways to entertaining Ladder Matches, every match did well in front of a packed Capitol Wrestling Center. Also, NXT ended TakeOver: In Your House with a potentially game-changing cliffhanger. Did we just witness the end of an era?

Here are the main positives and negatives from NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

#1 Best: An incredible 5-way headlines NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House saw Karrion Kross put his NXT Championship on the line against four of the finest competitors on the black and gold brand. Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and Adam Cole all got a shot at the title.

While the journey to this point was not the most storied, all five men put on a show and a half at TakeOver: In Your House. Some of the spots in the ring were incredible, with the likes of Cole and Gargano in the thick of the action. The two of them have had their own classics for the NXT Championship in the past.

Cole's rivalry with O'Reilly was also on full display, as the two of them laid into each other with some stiff strikes. The former friends may face each other at the next TakeOver: event, especially with their roles in the final moments of this match.

Kyle O'Reilly put Adam Cole in a leg lock, nearly submitting him in the process. However, Karrion Kross locked in the Kross Jacket from behind and caused the valiant babyface to pass out. This was a chilling way to end such an action-packed match, with the rest of the field looking on in disappointment.

Every superstar got time to shine at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, with no man being worse off having unsuccessfully challenged Kross. The champion proved his dominance tonight, despite being teamed up on and taken out multiple times during the match. He doesn't look like dropping the NXT Title anytime soon.

This was as much of a win for the black and gold brand as it was for Karrion Kross.

