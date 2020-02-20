Best & Worst of AEW Dynamite: Moxley defeats debuting star, Top star busted open in steel cage match

Cody Rhodes preparing for his big match; Jon Moxley made a statement

Welcome to this week's edition of Best & Worst of AEW Dynamite. It was an interesting episode as always and we're not one step closer to AEW Revolution. AEW Revolution is slowly turning out to be one of the more stacked cards that the company has put out since its inception last year and we couldn't be more excited.

While there were both ups and downs, we felt that AEW had done good enough a job to maintain the hype heading into Revolution, where Jon Moxley will attempt to become the second AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Things outside the main title picture are interesting as well, with new and familiar title challengers emerging. With a Battle Royal to open the show and a steel cage to close it, AEW continues to dominate Wednesday Nights with excellent programming. Here were the best and worst parts of the show.

#4 Best: Establishing Jeff Cobb as a threat

Jeff Cobb debuted last week and made his in-ring debut for AEW this past episode against one of the biggest stars in the company - Jon Moxley. There was never a need for Cobb to win despite many believing he should.

The idea of the match was to establish Cobb as a legitimate threat - the "hired gun" that's now the power house of the Inner Circle. Moxley had an excellent match as usual against Cobb - while Chris Jericho was sitting ringside and watching.

At the end of it all, Moxley ended up getting a swift pin on Cobb and winning, but not before Dustin Rhodes and the returning Darby Allin came to save the day. Allin's return was phenomenal and the pop he got was well-deserved. This was a great part of the show.

