Best and Worst of RAW: Grand Slam Champion to win feud after 9 months, Top heel not ready for a push?

Welcome to this week's edition of best and worst of Monday Night RAW. It was a solid episode, although there were a few points where WWE could have done better.

The show was centered around the 20th-anniversary celebration of Randy Orton's WWE debut, and that's what started and ended the show. So what were the ups and downs of Monday Night RAW this week? Keep reading to find out:

#3. Best: Asuka's return to RAW

Becky Lynch made her first RAW appearance since losing the title at WrestleMania 38. In the process, it became the first RAW in over three years that Lynch didn't have a title around her waist - quite a staggering statistic that shows her dominance.

There should be an entire point dedicated to Lynch's incredible unhinged character work, but a lot more than that happened. Her priceless reaction when Asuka's music hit told the whole story.

Her old rival, who she once struggled to defeat, returned and their feud is set to begin. Given Lynch's downward spiral, don't be surprised to see Grand Slam Champion Asuka win the feud after her nine-month layoff.

#2. Worst: The Bobby Lashley-Omos segment

This was a mix of good and bad, but mostly bad. In terms of the good, Bobby Lashley getting cheered and respected was a highlight. He defeated Omos in an arm-wrestling contest and was made to look strong, which was also good.

However, it mostly went downhill from there. Unfortunately, once somebody becomes a babyface in WWE, they instantly lose the ability to use their brain. Despite Lashley being "prepared" for anything else to happen, he was caught off-guard when Omos attacked him from behind.

This wasn't a favorable presentation and hopefully, WWE does better with The All Mighty on RAW.

#2. Best: Bringing back Mustafa Ali

This week on RAW, The Miz TV saw United States Champion Theory as the special guest. The two seemed to like each other, as The A-Lister saw Theory as a reflection of himself. All the sweet talk was cut short when Mustafa Ali returned for the first time in six months.

He challenged Theory but it was declined. He would then beat two-time WWE Champion The Miz on RAW before being attacked by Ciampa. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out upon his return to the red brand.

#1. Worst: Finn Balor becoming a glorified enhancement talent?

Finn Balor faced Damian Priest this week and lost yet again. His losing streak was acknowledged, and there was also no sign of AJ Styles anywhere. It's good that WWE gave a name to the duo of Edge and Priest, calling them Judgement Day. This also leaves the door open for more members to come in.

It's the perfect chance for a Styles-Balor alliance, but WWE doesn't want to seem to pull the trigger on it. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the handling of Finn Balor has been disappointing, to say the least.

#1. Best: The celebration of Randy Orton

The celebration of Randy Orton's 20th anniversary in WWE was a great one. The episode of the red brand essentially revolved around it. The opening segment saw a wholesome reunion of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes before Ezekiel, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and The Usos came into the mix.

Ezekiel has been entertaining so far and he paid tribute to The Ultimate Warrior with his look on the show. The opening segment resulted in a star-studded main event where RK-Bro, Ezekiel and Cody Rhodes defeated The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

It was the perfect night for a babyface win and this was the best way to send fans home happy.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das