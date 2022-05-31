Best and Worst of RAW before Hell in a Cell 2022: Major title change not happening, Championship contender to get humiliated again?

It was the go-home episode of RAW before WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. So far, zero matches from SmackDown have been announced for the premium live special, essentially making it RAW-exclusive as of this writing.

While we're sure that SmackDown will add a couple of matches to the show, it's not going to be anywhere as much as the red brand. More matches were made officials, storylines progressed, superstars were pushed, top stars brawled, and more in what was an entertaining episode of the red brand.

Here are the ups and downs from RAW this week:

#3. Best: The RAW Women's Championship feud

Although Becky Lynch wasn't necessarily at her best this week, it was an entertaining three-way segment. Asuka was set to take on Bianca Belair on RAW this week, and it was only predictable that Big Time Becks would cause a disqualification.

After all, that was the only way to protect The Empress of Tomorrow and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

All things seem to indicate that Belair will be retaining, and don't be surprised to see her occupied in a mix of feuds between herself, Asuka, and Lynch for the next few months.

#2. Worst: The handling of Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is one of the weakest title challengers that we've seen in the last few months. It's no fault of his own, but simply the way he has been handled. It's hard to say that he is getting punished for the release situation, but he isn't being treated well either.

Following Theory's US Title defense over a beaten-down Ali this week, Adam Pearce announced that they would have a rematch at Hell in a Cell for the title. While some might feel that Mustafa Ali could win, it's likely a set-up for him to suffer another crushing defeat on Sunday.

#2. Best: Alexa Bliss' push

Alexa Bliss is back on TV and has picked up her fourth win in a row. From her new music to her new character, she has made an effort to change things up, and reinvention is often the biggest key to a successful career in professional wrestling/sports entertainment. Just ask Chris Jericho.

She beat Doudrop this week with ease, which was a bit surprising, but it seems clear that WWE is pushing Bliss as a singles star again. She is likely to enter title contention at some point, and hopefully, she will earn another run with the RAW Women's Championship.

#1. Worst: The Usos not losing properly

The Usos are record-breaking tag team champions on SmackDown and were the ones to unify the gold against RK-Bro. They've been highly protected for good reason, but even their loss this week happened via disqualification and not anything else.

It's a shame because we're not a big fan of championship contender matches, and it seems as though WWE just didn't want The Usos to suffer a pinfall loss. It didn't feel necessary to protect the champions.

#1. Best: The Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes feud

'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes appeared this week to address Seth Rollins' attack on him the previous week. It resulted in an intense segment with a war of words before the two had to be physically separated.

WWE has hit the nail on the head with this rivalry and Rhodes has been handled perfectly so far. It willl be interesting to see how their match plays out and who is expected to win at Hell in a Cell. While Rhodes go 3-0 or will Rollins get a consolation win?

