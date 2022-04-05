Best and Worst of RAW after WrestleMania 38: WWE legend to be betrayed soon, 6-Time Champion to challenge Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

Overall, the RAW after The Show of Shows was a great one. It was perhaps the best post-WrestleMania episode we've had in a while. It goes without saying because it was the first RAW post-WrestleMania since 2019 that had fans present.

That isn't the only reason it was a great show, however. A lot happened, and it's clear that the build-up to WrestleMania Backlash has quickly begun.

RAW certainly wasn't the perfect show, but there was very little that was bad about it. Here are the ups and downs of an epic post-WrestleMania edition:

#3. Best: Veer's re-debut and feud against The Mysterios

Veer has finally arrived. The anticipation and build has made it into more of a meme, but he received a huge pop upon his re-debut on RAW. Dominik Mysterio lost to The Miz, definitively ending their rivalry.

Veer would come out and proceed to attack The Mysterios to begin a new feud. This was a great part of the show and the right feud to make. The more the Mysterios lose, the more dissent there will be.

Dominik turning on his father seems inevitable. They've played out the father-son dynamic as long as they could have, and it's run its course. Dominik needs a new character that isn't just being Rey Mysterio's son.

#2. Worst: The Roman Reigns closing segment on RAW

We certainly aren't blaming Roman Reigns, but for such a great episode of RAW, having a typical promo with no interference made it an ending that left a lot to be desired.

When seeing that Reigns was going on last, it seemed as though he would be confronted by his first challenger post-WrestleMania. However, there was nothing as such. It was just another promo and we're likely to find out who he faces on SmackDown.

We fully expect Drew McIntyre, a six-time champion in WWE, to be the first to challenge The Tribal Chief post-WrestleMania 38.

#2. Best: Cody Rhodes' impactful return to RAW

Cody Rhodes opened the RAW after WrestleMania as he should have. While some fans made fun of him for doing the same emotional promo about his father Dusty Rhodes, it still adds a story and makes him a more relatable character. Many of the "hardcore" fans need to realize that a majority of the WWE fanbase doesn't watch AEW.

Rhodes did exactly what he should have to re-introduce himself - establish his character and make himself relatable for fans to get behind him. He hasn't been in WWE for six years, and he is essentially re-introducing himself to a large audience that has never seen him before.

The feud with Seth Rollins looks like it will continue as the latter gave a tense handshake and said "Welcome home". Overall, it was a brilliant segment and everything was done right.

#1. Worst: The horrible treatment of United States Champion Finn Balor

Finn Balor teamed up with RK-Bro to face Austin Theory and The Usos. It seems as though WWE has forgotten about the Damian Priest-Finn Balor feud and has instead put their focus on the 24-year-old Austin Theory.

It was Theory who picked up the win by pinning Balor. Priest had the best US Title reign since John Cena in 2015, and The Prince is already having one of the worst ones.

It's horrible treatment of a great superstar, and, unfortunately, his main roster run keeps disappointing.

#1. Best: MVP's betrayal of Bobby Lashley

On RAW this week, Bobby Lashley came back as a big babyface, even hyping up the crowd. However, Omos played spoilsport as he interrupted and challenged Lashley to another match.

In what was a big twist, MVP attacked Lashley from behind and aligned himself with Omos - ending the two-year partnership with The All Mighty former WWE Champion.

It was the right decision as Lashley is an established world championship-level superstar, while Omos is green and in the early stages of his career. Overall, it was a great move and a memorable segment that turned Bobby Lashley into a babyface.

