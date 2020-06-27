Best and Worst of SmackDown (26th June 2020): WWE's constant mistake with Jeff Hardy revealed, Underutilized star finally gets a big win

Bayley got to know who will be her next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship on tonight's show.

The episode of SmackDown was heavily-centered around The Undertaker and his retirement.

WWE paid a big tribute to Taker tonight

Riju Dasgupta won't be available for "Best & Worst" for SmackDown, so I'll be taking over for today instead. We witnessed what was essentially a 1-hour episode - as the first half of the show was entirely dedicated to The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

Without dragging it much further, let's jump right into the best and worst of SmackDown!

#3 Best: A big win for an underutilized star in an underutilized team on SmackDown

A big win

Backstage, the only four teams on SmackDown (or at least it feels that way now) got into a bit of a scuffle. On the babyface side, we have the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and in our opinion, the criminally underrated Lucha House Party. On the heel side, we had The Miz and John Morrison and Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura - the latter two who have seemingly replaced The Forgotten Sons.

It was a solid tag team match as one would expect, but we were pleasantly surprised when we saw Gran Metalik pick up the win for his team after pinning The Miz. It was a great sequence and finish from an incredibly talented wrestler.

Metalik is truly one of the most underutilized Superstars on the roster and we hope that such matches help him get his due. There's no denying that Metalik and Lince Dorado have somewhat benefited creatively from the empty arena shows and limited roster.

Hopefully, this secures their place as a legitimate tag team that can compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships frequently. We could even argue that they're deserving of a title run right now. While The New Day is always great, they don't need the titles right now, nor do The Miz and John Morrison.

It seems like the perfect time for either Lucha House Party or Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura to have a run with the titles.

