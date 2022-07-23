Best and Worst of SmackDown: Major return after 6 months canceled, Record-breaking star set to lose next week?

It was the penultimate edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2022, and although a lot should have happened, it didn't. Rather, the news has been dominated by the headlines of Vince McMahon retiring and Brock Lesnar allegedly walking out.

It was the second episode of SmackDown in a row that was relatively weak, and we can only hope that next week delivers as it will only be one day before SummerSlam 2022.

So what were the ups and downs of SmackDown? Keep reading to find out:

#3. Best: No Goldberg return and rematch for Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out from the show and WWE was scrambling to smooth things over with him while also attempting to find a replacement. The idea in mind was to bring Goldberg back to the forefront to challenge Roman Reigns again, and thankfully that didn't happen.

Although, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match 7th time isn't the most ideal direction. Fans only realized how much better it was when the rumors of Goldberg replacing The Beast Incarnate started floating about.

It's great that Lesnar's return on SmackDown will prevent another Goldberg vs Roman Reigns match.

#2. Worst: The Aliyah-Lacey Evans feud on SmackDown

The Aliyah-Lacey Evans feud keeps dragging on. While they were supposed to face off earlier this week, the match didn't happen and it has been more of a focus on establishing Evans' character.

We're not sure exactly why WWE keeps delaying it, but there must be a reason. Be that as it may, don't expect the record-breaking star Aliyah (quickest victory in WWE history) to pick up the victory over Evans. A woman's right will likely put her in her place.

#2. Best: The Pat McAfee-Happy Corbin feud

We like the fact that the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin feud hasn't taken up too much TV time on SmackDown. There has constantly been a passing feud featured between different matches and segments, not being given much of a highlight in itself.

However, it has worked, and Corbin's attack on McAfee has got major heat. Their backstage brawl only added to this and it has been entertaining despite not being a central feud on the show.

Props to both McAfee and Corbin for making it work as well as their natural chemistry on-screen.

#1. Worst: The SmackDown main event finish

The main event this week was a six-man tag team match featuring The Usos and Theory against The Street Profits and Madcap Moss. While it's always good to see Moss get a big spot, the main event wasn't handled well.

From Theory trying to ditch The Usos to the champions getting back at Mr. Money in the Bank, it simply didn't deliver. The DQ finish only made it worse and more underwhelming.

#1. Best: Liv Morgan's increasing confidence

Less is always more, and that's what we saw this week in the brief face-off between SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and her upcoming challenger Ronda Rousey.

Morgan's passion translates well on-screen, and Ronda Rousey has been good in the feud without having to do too much. It wasn't anything over-the-top and it got the job done to hype the match up as well as make Morgan look good.

It should be a great Women's title match between them at SummerSlam.

