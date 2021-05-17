Best & Worst of WrestleMania Backlash: Former World Champion kicked out of Title picture, Error in history-making Championship win

WrestleMania Backlash is now done, and the road to Hell in a Cell 2021 begins. While it's normal for the latter pay-per-view to happen in October, it seems as though WWE is switching things up a bit.

Sunday's event met the expectations of the WWE Universe. It was one of the better shows of the year, and most of the matches had the fans on the edge of their seats.

Let's have a look at the best and worst parts of the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view:

#3 Best: The WWE Title match at WrestleMania Backlash

The WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash was by far the best of the night. On a night that provided several great title bouts, it was this one that stood out.

Many fans thought that Roman Reigns vs Cesaro for the Universal Championship would be better. While it's an understandable sentiment, all three men involved in the WWE Championship picture delivered and it translated to a great match on pay-per-view.

Explosiveness, power, and chaos created the bout of the night, and it was Bobby Lashley's best showing since he won the WWE Title at the beginning of March. This was exactly the kind of performance the All Mighty needed to fully legitimize his Championship reign.

He had a great match with Drew McIntyre on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, but this one saw him face far more adversity as he was a few seconds away from losing his Title.

Instead, he came back right in time after Drew McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on Braun Strowman. This allowed him to get the pinfall on The Monster Among Men and retain the WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see what's next for him. With Braun Strowman having been pinned, it appears he will be out of the WWE Title picture.

