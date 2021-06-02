Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Adam Cole's return causes chaos; Five-way title match set for TakeOver

This week's episode of NXT did well to build to the next TakeOver event, which is in less than two weeks.

The past few weeks have seen various stories get completed, leaving around two weeks of build for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The black and gold brand has filled up the card for the event nicely, with some matches being confirmed and another few being teased.

The majority of the TakeOver talk came from the NXT Championship picture, which looks different from what was expected. Adam Cole's return shook things up, as we will get to. Elsewhere, we saw fun title matches, upset victories, and an impressive callback from four years ago as the basis of a TakeOver feud.

This was a fun episode of NXT, as we approach what looks like yet another brilliant TakeOver event. Here are the main positives and negatives of this week's show. What did you think of it? Sound of in the comments section.

#1 Best: Adam Cole's return causes chaos throughout NXT

NXT began with an excellent triple threat match that was supposed to determine a new No.1 Contender for Karrion Kross' title. Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, and Johnny Gargano put on a blinder but in the end, it was all for nothing due to the return of Adam Cole.

The former Undisputed Era member interfered in the match and laid out all three superstars. This led to William Regal coming out with a bunch of security guards to contain the chaos. Despite the abrupt ending of the match, NXT seamlessly transitioned into the next segment.

Amidst all the chaos, Ember Moon rushed to the ring and called Raquel Gonzalez out. Regal tried to stop the two women from brawling to no avail before Dakota Kai took Moon out when it seemed the segment was over. The NXT general manager had a rough night.

Cole came out later on as well, as he goaded Karrion Kross into taking him on for the NXT Championship. His promo was excellent, with Kross also doing a fine job on the microphone.

Adam Cole's return certainly upped the drama on NXT, giving it some much-needed urgency heading into TakeOver.

1 / 5 NEXT