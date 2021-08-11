Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Couple goes on first date, Major TakeOver match to flop?

Following a difficult weekend, NXT rallied to put on a fantastic episode in the build to TakeOver 36. Multiple storylines were furthered, setting up a huge couple of weeks for the black and gold brand.

The WWE releases from last Friday left a sour taste in everybody's mouth, but NXT continues to deliver on our screens. This week's show was entertaining and featured some high-quality action. NXT TakeOver 36 looks incredible, for the most part.

Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross were not on the show, but that was fine. They were represented by a stellar video package that detailed their feud. Meanwhile, the rest of the card caught some steam. However, NXT made some mistakes this week. One of them could be rectified at TakeOver, though.

Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of WWE NXT. Tell us your thoughts on the episode in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: The build to WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36

Ilja Dragunov was one of the focal points of tonight's episode of NXT. He cut a great promo on his upcoming match against WALTER at NXT TakeOver 36. The Russian was interrupted by Pete Dunne, who would face him in the main event of the show.

The two shared an incredibly hard-hitting match but it did not end in the most ideal way. WALTER arrived to provide a momentary distraction for Dragunov, eventually leading him to eat defeat at the hands of Dunne.

This was the wrong call, especially since Pete Dunne is not doing anything at NXT TakeOver 36. Ilja Dragunov needed a big win on this episode to feel like a bigger threat to WALTER's epic reign as NXT UK Champion. At least he got the upper hand over the Austrian beast.

The empty arena match between the two was excellent, which bodes well for TakeOver 36. WALTER and Dragunov could steal the show, especially with the help of some promotion for it on NXT. A win for the babyface in the main event would have been the perfect build for the big match, though.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John