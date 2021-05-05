Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Popular title change, Possible issue in NXT Championship scene?

Amid the fluctuations in the quality of RAW and SmackDown, WWE presented yet another solid and consistent episode of NXT.

The black and gold brand did well to keep storylines running, either in the ring or through promos. We saw a couple of fantastic stipulation matches book-end the show, while Finn Balor made his return. As a result, the direction of the NXT Championship picture is now known.

NXT does a fantastic job in booking week-to-week episodic programming, especially now that there is no pressure to match AEW Dynamite in the ratings.

This week was strong in itself while setting up the next edition to be even more exciting.

Anyway, let's get into the best and worst of this week's episode of WWE NXT. What did you think of the show? Sound off in the comments below.

#1 Best: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell become NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

The best thing about this week's episode of NXT was by far the main event Women's Tag Team Championship Street Fight, pitting Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. It was everything one could hope for with such a match.

The action was brutal and went all over ringside. Tables, ladders, and chairs were all used with the utmost creativity.

Some of the biggest spots involved Blackheart trying to take flight, either through the ropes or from the scaffolding onto the announcer's table.

Things kept on getting increasingly brutal, with Indi Wrestling laying out Moon with a huge springboard elbow drop through a table at ringside.

The end came when LeRae finished Blackheart off with the Wicked Stepsister onto a chair. The female members of The Way are now NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

This is an inspired decision that is being very well received, thanks to the stellar work Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have been doing recently.

The Way had an excellent night, with the two of them not being the only ones to stand tall on NXT.

Also, Hartwell's love story with Dexter Lumis wasn't forgotten in this chaos. His attempts to reach her were thwarted by LeRae in a bid to ensure there were no distractions before their title match. It worked in the end.

1 / 5 NEXT