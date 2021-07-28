Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Samoa Joe cleared, Huge betrayal ends 18-month partnership

This week's episode of NXT was great, filled with some huge moments. We saw a return, a shocking betrayal, and some potentially great storytelling. This was expected, as the build-up to NXT TakeOver 36 is heating up.

The show was great, but it would have been even better had it not been taped last week. It could have been one of the best episodes of NXT all year if the spoilers to the show hadn't surfaced. Nevertheless, the developments have served to enhance the product.

Hopefully, NXT moves TakeOver 36 outside the Capitol Wrestling Center. A card with such massive potential deserves a full arena of fans, instead of the limited capacity the black and gold brand has accommodated recently.

Anyway, let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from an eventful episode of NXT. What did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: Dakota Kai turns on NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez

The title scene in NXT's Women's division just got a huge shot in the arm, following months of Raquel Gonzalez dominating each challenge put in front of her. Dakota Kai cut a fiery promo to hype up 'Big Mami Cool' before turning on her and staking a claim for the NXT Women's Championship.

This move was sudden, without much of a build. However, the past 18 months of Gonzalez and Kai's partnership do make the turn mean a great deal. Their feud over the NXT Women's Title will have a lot of steam behind it, which is just what the belt needs.

Raquel Gonzalez's reign has not been the greatest, despite her frequent title defenses. Dakota Kai's betrayal has already boosted it, with the next few weeks set to tell a fascinating story heading into NXT TakeOver 36. The inevitable match between them at the event will also be great.

Remaining a team would have been better for Kai and Gonzalez in the long run, but a split was necessary to liven up the NXT Women's Title picture.

