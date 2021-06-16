Best and Worst of WWE NXT - Samoa Joe confronts Champion, Big mistake in main event

The fallout episode of NXT after TakeOver: In Your House delivered several remarkable developments.

Besides the monumental return of Samoa Joe, the show had a lot to offer. NXT followed up from a strong TakeOver with a reset in multiple areas. That being said, a few feuds from the event will continue.

The build to NXT's next special, The Great American Bash, also began this week. Meanwhile, fans got to see a title match, the start of a possible tag team feud, and the end of another one. All the while, the in-ring action, as always, was solid.

Tuesday's show was a great episode for the black-and-gold brand. It was set up to be a standout showing, following the cliffhanger involving William Regal at the end of TakeOver: In Your House. The good definitely outweighed the bad, but it wasn't a perfect show. Here are the main positives and negatives of this week's episode of WWE NXT.

#1 Best: Samoa Joe is back in NXT alongside William Regal

NXT kicked off with an electric segment. Following the recent backstage chaos at the Capitol Wrestling Center, William Regal was prepared to resign as NXT's general manager. He cut a heartfelt promo about the evolution of the brand, and he was visibly emotional before Karrion Kross interrupted him.

The NXT Champion insulted Regal and urged him to quit in front of him and Scarlett. Before that could happen, Samoa Joe made his exciting return. He was the chosen replacement for William Regal, but he had an interesting alternative proposal for the seemingly outgoing general manager.

Joe stared down Kross while offering Regal his help as an enforcer of sorts. In this role, he'll do his best to keep the peace on NXT. If he isn't cleared to compete, this spot is the ideal use for him. He's intimidating figure who commands respect, not only for himself but for Mr. Regal as well.

As fans saw later in the show, Samoa Joe can get physical. As he was attempting to separate a brawl between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, the latter pushed him.

The two-time NXT Champion responded by locking Cole in the Coquina Clutch and putting him to sleep. Joe proceeded to have mini-confrontations with Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne, teasing a number of potential opponents for his potential return to the ring.

This arrangement has completely freshened up NXT in terms of its management. Even though Regal was still doing well as the authority figure, Samoa Joe is a fantastic addition alongside him. Until he wrestles again, fans can enjoy him in this role, and his return is off to a great start.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier