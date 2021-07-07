Best and Worst of WWE NXT The Great American Bash - Superstar returns after 10 months, Samoa Joe to cause title change?

NXT produced its biggest episode since moving to Tuesday nights, honoring the legacy of Dusty Rhodes with The Great American Bash.

As expected, it was a stacked show. Several titles were defended, while we saw a major return and an incredible main event. NXT delivered on all the plot points it set out to cover.

Some things were not that great, including an ill-advised title change. But the majority of The Great American Bash truly showed how good NXT is. The future is bright for the black and gold brand in multiple ways, with the Breakout Tournament beginning next week.

Changes could be coming to NXT in the coming weeks, courtesy of a few WWE main roster call-ups. But how well is the black and gold brand going to adapt to them? Probably like always - just fine.

Anyway, here is a review of the positives and negatives of NXT The Great American Bash. What did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments below.

#1 Best: Could Samoa Joe cost Karrion Kross and run him out of NXT?

The Great American Bash saw the perfect balance of big matches and storyline progression. William Regal booked an NXT Championship match for next week's episode, with Johnny Gargano challenging Karrion Kross.

The two Superstars had a hostile war of words at The Great American Bash. Gargano flat-out told Kross that he "sucks" while the NXT Champion somewhat foreshadowed a move to WWE's main roster. He mentioned winning the WWE Championship and main-eventing WrestleMania as some of his goals.

Due to the increasing animosity between Gargano and Kross, Regal added Samoa Joe as the special guest referee for the NXT Title match next week. This is an intriguing prospect and has multiple different possibilities. How will the former WWE RAW star factor into the outcome of the match?

Joe has had some tension with Karrion Kross. The two have had multiple staredowns all around the Capitol Wrestling Center and it could all come to a head during the title match. Could Johnny Gargano become NXT Champion as soon as next week? It certainly is possible.

Edited by Alan John