Best and Worst of WWE NXT - William Regal assaulted in parking lot, Popular faction turns face?

Following the questionable events from last night's episode of RAW, NXT put on yet another solid show.

Karrion Kross ventured out to RAW, in what was an unsuccessful outing for him. But would things get better for the NXT Champion back at the Capitol Wrestling Center?

The intrigue surrounding this helped the show in a way, while the black-and-gold brand continued to build its stories well. NXT has announced the next TakeOver event, which is set to take place one night after SummerSlam.

We have begun the build to it. This week has seemingly put some of it in motion, although a few problems are still visible. Some of them were in NXT's control, but many weren't.

Here are the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of WWE NXT. What did you think of the show? Let us know in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: Karrion Kross gets his heat back on NXT, but does he really?

The tension between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross on NXT has been building superbly, with this week's developments further exciting the fans.

While Joe was waiting all night for the NXT Champion to arrive, he showed up at the end of the show. Kross attacked William Regal in the parking lot, which is by far the biggest sin a NXT Superstar can commit. This was a fantastic end to the episode, leaving us with a huge cliffhanger.

But there is one problem.

Karrion Kross made his RAW debut last night against Jeff Hardy. It was one thing to lose his impressive entrance and Scarlett as his manager, but the NXT Champion got pinned very quickly. This has only served to make the black and gold brand look pretty weak.

"@JEFFHARDYBRAND just made the biggest mistake of his life because in the end, everyone will fall and pray!"



The #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross sends a warning to the Charismatic Enigma!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QJUlYoRdgj — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

It is hard to separate Kross' actions on NXT from this embarrassing development on RAW. He now seems like a big fish in a tiny pond, which is far from the ideal case. So, while there still is intrigue over his angle with Samoa Joe, a lot of the excitement over a potential match has worn off since RAW.

Karrion Kross is no longer undefeated in WWE. This has ruined over a year of build and watered down the impact of his NXT Title loss, possibly at TakeOver 36 next month.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John