Best & Worst of RAW after Fastlane 2021: Possible spoiler on The Fiend's WrestleMania match, WWE legend gets demoted to enhancement talent?

Welcome to this week's edition of Best & Worst of RAW! It's the post-Fastlane edition, and WWE delivered with a good episode of RAW. While the mid-portions of the episode were forgettable, the first and last hours of the show were memorable.

WWE accelerated the build to WrestleMania on RAW with four huge matches and a tease for another. Next week's episode will be the penultimate edition before WrestleMania, and things are beginning to heat up on the Red brand.

Let's start with the final segment of the night and the impact it caused on RAW:

#3. Best: The Fiend's return to RAW and Alexa Bliss

The final segment on RAW was all about Randy Orton summoning 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. We had seen a creepy promo from Alexa Bliss earlier in the night, and she was the one who answered the call by Randy Orton.

Bliss unrolled a joker in the box, and surely enough, a familiar sound hit - The Fiend had arrived behind Randy Orton, but things wouldn't go as planned for The Viper.

He doused The Fiend in gasoline and before he could light him on fire again, he hit the RKO. Alexa Bliss caused a distraction leading to The Fiend getting up and sticking the Mandible Claw into Orton's mouth.

A Sister Abigail concluded the night for The Fiend and Alexa Bliss, and the latter pointed her finger to the WrestleMania sign. RAW went off the air just as it was announced that Randy Orton vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was official for WrestleMania 37.

In what could be a possible spoiler, The Fiend will be expected to crush Randy Orton similar to how he did against Finn Balor when he re-debuted in 2019.

It was a great way to go off air and the segment was done well. Despite some criticism received, the supernatural storyline has gotten a lot of attention and was the perfect choice to cap off a solid show.

