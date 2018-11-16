×
Best Wrestling Gear Available Today (Week 1)

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
52   //    16 Nov 2018, 16:56 IST

You can call this a new weekly series of sorts, where we take a look at an item or two that is considered to be the best gear that wrestling fans all over the world should check out and purchase. So without any further ado, let's get started!

Today, we will talk about something that is simple yet effective, colorful and will bring back plenty of memories to us adult wrestling fans and maybe catch the eye of the kiddies as well. You can love him. You can hate him. However, without a shadow of a doubt, you cannot ignore this man's contributions to the wrestling industry -- let alone the WWE!


"Hulkamania" is Running Wild all over WWEShop.com!
"Whatcha Gonna Do When Hulkamania Runs Wild On You!?"

He's back, brother! Yes, I am talking about the one and only, "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan! Hogan made his return to the WWE recently at "Crown Jewel" in Saudi Arabia to a thunderous and positive reception.

All the controversy aside from Hogan's personal life, we can not doubt Hogan's contributions to the wrestling business. His feuds with the likes of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre The Giant, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, among so many others. Hulk Hogan is a former 6-time WWE Champion, 6-time WCW World Heayvweight Champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner (1990, 1991), WWE Tag Team Champion (with Edge) and a WWE Hall of Famer (Class of 2005).

With that being said, the WWE has recently released these classic "Hulkamania" t-shirts that you can purchase today on WWEShop.com for $27.99. However, for this week only, you can get these shirts for a low price of $16.79 as part of Survivor Series weekend. That's 40% off the original price tag! Not a bad deal for a new, yet nostalgic t-shirt.

Hulk Hogan making his return from WWE Crown Jewel. (November 2nd 2018)
Hulkamania (Red) T-Shirt: https://shop.wwe.com/hulk-hogan-hulkamania-red-authentic-t-shirt/91290.html?dwvar_91290_color=Red#curr=USD&start=4

Hulkamania (Yellow) T-Shirt: https://shop.wwe.com/hulk-hogan-hulkamania-yellow-authentic-t-shirt/91287.html?dwvar_91287_color=Yellow#curr=USD&start=3

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
