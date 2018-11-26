Best Wrestling Gear Available Today (Week 2)

Hello everyone! Welcome to this week's edition of "Best Wrestling Gear Available Today", where I pick an item or two that is currently new and available for purchase from WWEShop.com, ImpactWrestling.com, ProWrestlingTees or other wrestling related websites. So without any further ado let's get started, shall we?

Today, I will be talking about three t-shirts that not only very cool, festive but also wicked! The shirts reflect one of the more popular women on the WWE Women's roster to date (outside of Becky Lynch, of course). She is currently out with an injury, but that's not stopping this Superstar from making her presence felt on the RAW roster. I'm talking about the former five-time RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss!

RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss in all her glory. Time to bow down & worship "The Goddess".

As you will see below, Alexa has three new t-shirts that have been released and can be purchased on WWEShop.com for $27.99. However, there is a special 20% promotion where you can purchase these shirts for $22.39 (taxes not included). Let's check them out!

Feeling a little "Blissed Off" today? Order your shirt now on WWEShop.com!

The first shirt we have to displays Alexa Bliss' attitude and demeanour perfectly. The colours are nice and fitting to her style. The drawing of Alexa is very good and detailed. The font design is pretty cool as well. You can pick up Alexa Bliss' "Blissed Off" t-shirt today for the price of $17.99 due to the Black Friday sale weekend. The sale price for this t-shirt is normally set at approximately $24.99. This is an awesome deal for a great shirt, especially for anyone who is an Alexa Bliss mark and want to show the world your allegiance to "The Goddess" of Monday Night RAW!

The next two items arrived in WWEShop.com just in time for the holiday season. So without any further ado let's check them out!

WWEShop.com is here to wish you all a very "Merry Blissmas", courtesy of Alexa Bliss.

This shirt is a part of the WWE Custom Tees series. As you can see, the shirt is very simplistic but with a nice little design. The colours and logo are in your traditional Christmas colours: Red, Green and White. Having said that, this t-shirt comes in several different colours. The shirt comes in Black, Grey, Red or Green, so be sure to check those out before making your final purchase in case you do not want the default colour. This t-shirt is currently running for the price tag of $27.99. Unfortunately, no special deal or discount going on for this item as of this writing, but if you wish to wait before ordering I am sure WWEShop.com will have a deal going on sooner than later, usually on Monday's or Tuesday's before RAW and SmackDown Live respectively.

Time to get our your ugly sweaters. Here's a combo that will surely have all Alexa Bliss fans happy!

"Your Moment of Bliss" has finally arrived in your traditional "Ugly Christmas Sweater" format that is Blissfully wicked! This is a good pickup for any Alexa Bliss fan who would like to spread some holiday cheer by showing off their favourite "Five Feet of Fury" WWE Superstar. The sweater comes in pretty much any size, while the beanie is "one size fits most", as quoted by WWEShop.com. The colours are tailored to Alexa's colour scheme for her attire designs, which is cool. You can pick up this neat little combo for the price of $34.99.

If interested, you guys can check out the links below for further purchasing information. Until then, I will see you guys next week! Happy Holidays from all of us here at Sportskeeda!!

